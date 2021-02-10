MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $412,526.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,536,831,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,828,606 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

