Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Kendall E. Stork Sells 2,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00.

CASH opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

