Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 614 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of Inphi worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.15.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -130.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

