Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 42,397 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,894,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,342. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

