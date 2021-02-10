Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after acquiring an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. 24,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

