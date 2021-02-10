Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 96 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $529.00. 8,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,778. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.04. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $17,982,013 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

