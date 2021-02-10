Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 890 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Novanta comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.27% of Novanta worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Novanta by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,843,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

