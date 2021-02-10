Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.