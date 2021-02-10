Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE MDP opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 377,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

