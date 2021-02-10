Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NYSE MDP opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Meredith has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.26.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Meredith
Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.
Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.