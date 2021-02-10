Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.50

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 5181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 464.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth $271,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mercury General by 237.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

