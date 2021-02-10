Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.50

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 5181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Mercury General Company Profile (NYSE:MCY)
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
