Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 563 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $74.33.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.