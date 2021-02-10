Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,009 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 33,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

