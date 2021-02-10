Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.43. 66,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

