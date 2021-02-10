Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.41. The stock had a trading volume of 872,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484,211. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $229.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.