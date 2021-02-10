Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Lennar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. 31,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,378. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

