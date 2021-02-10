Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,329 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.