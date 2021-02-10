Meme Hits Market Capitalization of $21.83 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $779.75 or 0.01708737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $423,103.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00293812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004578 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

