Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 38,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

