MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEGEF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 100,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

