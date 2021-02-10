Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

MPW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 52,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,926. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

