McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. McKesson posted earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $17.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.43 to $17.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $20.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.72.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.