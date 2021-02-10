MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.71.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,680. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after acquiring an additional 251,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MaxLinear by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

