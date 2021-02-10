Maximus (NYSE:MMS) vs. Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Critical Survey

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maximus and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.20% 17.60% 10.68% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maximus and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capita 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Capita.

Risk & Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maximus and Capita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.49 $214.51 million $3.39 24.74 Capita $4.70 billion 0.23 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.84

Maximus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capita. Capita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maximus beats Capita on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer experience enhancement, revenue generation, escalated case/complaints management, and digital transformation services; and government services comprising local government business process management and transaction, smart metering, electronic monitoring, primary care support, and gas safe register services. In addition, the company offers IT and networks services, including managed networks, data center and cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, testing, cyber security and consulting, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as life and pensions administration, insurance, mortgage processing, travel and event, enforcement, legal, real estate and infrastructure, AXELOS, managed print, and translation and interpreting services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

