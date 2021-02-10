Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 9%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 587,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 691,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

