Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 1.3%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.18 and last traded at C$67.87. Approximately 117,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 209,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.99.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

