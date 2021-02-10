MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $257,943.73 and approximately $223,338.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,193.08 or 1.00072814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.01033310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00298220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00207430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00088297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00033154 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001767 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.