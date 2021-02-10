Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 215,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

