Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

MAT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. 207,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,998. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.97.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

