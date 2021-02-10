Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 2994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Materion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materion by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.