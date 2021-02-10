Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. Cowen increased their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $158.87 on Monday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $162.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

