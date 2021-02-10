Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 398,833 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398,833 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

