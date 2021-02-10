Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 36,560 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

