Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 21,411 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

