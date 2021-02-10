Matarin Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lydall worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $596.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

