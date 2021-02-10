Matarin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,164 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE HT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $327.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

