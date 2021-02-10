Matarin Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Stride worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

