Matarin Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.