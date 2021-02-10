Master Contract Token Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $711,034.22 and $73,287.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.04 or 0.03847413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

