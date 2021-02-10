Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.