Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

