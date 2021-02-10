MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $557.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

