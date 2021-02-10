ManTech International (MANT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

