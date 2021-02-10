Manna (MANNA) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manna has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $693.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001680 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.27 or 1.02043771 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,961,226 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,017 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

