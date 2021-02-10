Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,751. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

