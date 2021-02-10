Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $913,301.69 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $139.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
