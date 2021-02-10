Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $913,301.69 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $139.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.