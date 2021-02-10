Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 4%

Malvern International plc (LON:MLVN)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 6,327,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,257,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.