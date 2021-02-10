Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MBUU stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

