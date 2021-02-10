MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $685.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

MX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

