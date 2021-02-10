Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.