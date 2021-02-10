Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 2.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $68,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 205.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 46,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,075. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

